PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Homelessness in Palm Beach County is a crisis, a situation that WPTV has been diligently investigating for months.

Wednesday, WPTV's Joel Lopez visited the Palm Beach County Community Services Department to seek further answers, following the recent veto by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of $1 million in funding for the county's homeless unit.

$1 million vetoed for combating homelessness in Palm Beach County

"Do we know why it was vetoed?" asked Lopez of the department's director, Dr. James Green. Dr. Green responded, "No, we do not. State funding is crucial. We're still pursuing options for unsheltered individuals in an aggressive way. We're still doing everything that we can to get more permanent housing units online and to place those individuals in those permanent housing units because we know that it's going to have a positive impact on everyone."

Over the years, the county has made significant efforts to address homelessness through creative and innovative projects.

Among these initiatives is the Tiny Cottage Housing Program, which provides 17 small cottages where each resident will have access to a bathroom, shower, and a tiny kitchen, along with resources to help them regain stability.

Additionally, the county has partnered with local churches to build affordable housing on their lands and secured a renovation project for the La Quinta Inn aimed at helping seniors and veterans who are on the brink of homelessness.

While the $1 million funding loss will not impact any specific project directly, it does detract from the overall efforts to find shelter for the 1,520 individuals experiencing homelessness in Palm Beach County.

In response to the funding setback, the department plans to reach out to business partners, foundations, and other governmental entities for additional financial support.

They are also looking to engage local landlords who may have available rental houses or units to assist in providing shelter. "Homelessness is not just a county government problem, it's a community problem," said Green. "Having some support from the state would make that much more feasible."

One of the initiatives the county is promoting is the Smart Landlord Campaign, which helps vetted tenants pay a portion of their rent, while the remaining amount is covered by the county. "You're making a difference, you're also helping a neighbor, you're also giving someone another chance at living a quality and dignified life and so we're partners in this," Dr. Green stated.

To ensure success, the county actively monitors the progress of the tenants involved in the campaign.

Last year, they successfully recruited 150 landlords into the Smart Landlord Campaign, reflecting the community's commitment to addressing homelessness collaboratively.

"We want to be there for you during this trying time, if you need assistance you can call," Dr. Green reassured those in need.

