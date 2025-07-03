Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Increasing chances for a system to develop near North Florida coast

nhc.png
NHC
nhc.png
Posted
and last updated

A cold front lingers around the northern part of the state and could develop into something tropical or sub-tropical near the Southeast Atlantic coast this weekend or early next week.

A low is forecast to develop near northern Florida in the next two days.

WPTV First Alert Tropics Update for Afternoon of July 3rd, 2025

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to gradually increase probabilities on development of it becoming a tropical/subtropical depression, but models eventually take it north-northeast away from Florida's coast early next week.

The NHC is highlighting an area from Florida's Alantic to the Carolinas with a 20% chance of developing within the next two days and a 60% chance to develop in the next 7 days.

Models have a very weak system at most. Regardless of development we will see high rain chances through Saturday, then drier weather next week as the system pulls northward and brings all the moisture with it.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Home grown tropical system, any waves from it?

James Wieland