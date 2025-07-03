TROPICS: Increasing chances for a system to develop near North Florida coast

A cold front lingers around the northern part of the state and could develop into something tropical or sub-tropical near the Southeast Atlantic coast this weekend or early next week.

A low is forecast to develop near northern Florida in the next two days.

WPTV First Alert Tropics Update for Afternoon of July 3rd, 2025

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to gradually increase probabilities on development of it becoming a tropical/subtropical depression, but models eventually take it north-northeast away from Florida's coast early next week.

The NHC is highlighting an area from Florida's Alantic to the Carolinas with a 20% chance of developing within the next two days and a 60% chance to develop in the next 7 days.

Models have a very weak system at most. Regardless of development we will see high rain chances through Saturday, then drier weather next week as the system pulls northward and brings all the moisture with it.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide