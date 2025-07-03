Closure of Northlake Boulevard, Beeline Highway delayed until Aug. 1

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An upcoming railroad repair project and road closure in northern Palm Beach County has been further delayed, a source told WPTV Thursday morning.

Freight train company CSX is expected to begin emergency railroad repairs at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway, a critical route for thousands of drivers.

Last week, WPTV was told the major intersection closure would begin on July 25 at the earliest, after an original start date of July 18.

Now, the project has an August 1 start date, according to Mel Pollock with The Corrinado Group.

The construction time is still anticipated to last eight days, ending just before the start of the Palm Beach County school year on August 11.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Traffic News We drove the Northlake detours: How long does it take? T.A. Walker

Traffic News 'We're going to be trapped': Residents raise alarm over road closure Michael Hoffman

Traffic News Businesses on Northlake Blvd. say potential 34-mile detour could be devastating Michael Hoffman