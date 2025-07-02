TROPICS: System with 40% chance of forming could create a rainy holiday weekend

We are continuing to watch an area north of our area that could form into a tropical system.

Tropics Update July 2, 2025

There is a boundary producing wet weather in the southeast part of the country, and it will stall out over northern Florida. This is when low-pressure could develop and create a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this spot a 40% chance of forming into a tropical system within the next week, an increase from the 20% that the NHC was predicting yesterday.

WPTV

If the system develops, it will leave our area with a moisture tail that will make for a rainy Fourth of July weekend.

