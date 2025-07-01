FORECAST: A rainy start to July, showers expected to last through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning we are staying dry, but that will change once we hit those afternoon hours. Expect scattered storms throughout our viewing area until around 8 p.m., with the peak of storms occurring at around 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Highs are staying in the upper 80s, and the lows will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Tomorrow morning could have some showers or storms, otherwise partly cloudy. More rounds of showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A front is approaching Florida from the Mississippi Valley and is expected to stall over the panhandle over the Carolinas. This could cause some circulation to pop up, but the National Hurricane Center is giving this system only a 20% chance of forming in the next week.

Rain chances are expected to remain around 60% through the weekend, potentially making the Fourth of July holiday a wet one.

We will see the rainy impacts from this system starting on Thursday.