Condo associations can apply for My Safe Florida Home pilot program starting July 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Financial Services has announced that condo associations can begin applying on Tuesday for the My Safe Florida Home pilot program.

The program, which was enacted during the 2024 legislative session, provides eligible associations with funding to strengthen their properties against hurricanes. According to their website, associations can receive reimbursement grants of up to $175,000. For every $1 an association spends, the state will contribute $2, up to the maximum.

WPTV’s Matt Sczesny has been reporting on the popular grant program since its launch. The pilot program aims to help Floridians fortify their homes and potentially lower their insurance premiums.

Individual homeowners will also have a chance to apply soon. Applications for single-family homeowners are expected to reopen in early August. Eligible applicants may receive up to $10,000 in grant funding, with the same $2-to-$1 match structure.

For more information on how to apply, visit mysafeflhome.com

