Meet this week's 'Underdogs' ready for their forever homes

This week's 'Underdogs' are ready to meet you - and become a part of your home!
CLAUDO is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June 3, 2025. His adoption fee is $100. Contact: 772-238-5631
ROXY is an 11-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for 40 days now. Her adoption fee is $60. Contact: 561-233-1200
ACE is a 1-year-old male who is available for adoption through the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Contact: (772) 388-3331
IRIS is an 8-year-old female available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. She's been at the shelter since April 2025. Contact: 772-238-5631
XENA is a 4-year-old female who is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. Her adoption fee is $140. Contact: (772) 223-8822