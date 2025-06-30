Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePetsUnderdog

Actions

Meet this week's 'Underdogs' ready for their forever homes

Underdogs week of June 30
WPTV
Meet this week's 5 'Underdogs' available for adoption at local animal shelters.
Underdogs week of June 30
Posted

This week's 'Underdogs' are ready to meet you - and become a part of your home!

CLAUDO is a 2-year-old male who has been at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County since June 3, 2025. His adoption fee is $100. Contact: 772-238-5631

Underdog Claudo
'Underdog' Claudo is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

ROXY is an 11-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for 40 days now. Her adoption fee is $60. Contact: 561-233-1200

Underdog Roxy
'Underdog' Roxy is available for adoption through Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

ACE is a 1-year-old male who is available for adoption through the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Contact: (772) 388-3331

Underdog Ace
'Underdog' Ace is available for adoption through the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

IRIS is an 8-year-old female available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. She's been at the shelter since April 2025. Contact: 772-238-5631

Underdog Iris
'Underdog' Iris is available for adoption through the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

XENA is a 4-year-old female who is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. Her adoption fee is $140. Contact: (772) 223-8822

Underdog Xena
'Underdog' Xena is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening