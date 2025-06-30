RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Newly released details reveal the tragic circumstances surrounding the murder of 7-year-old Nia Williams, allegedly at the hands of her mother, Naikishia Williams, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder. As Nia's loved ones gathered to remember her, Rebecca Finley, a former unofficial foster parent, expressed her grief. "That's what we keep in our hearts," Finley said, referring to photos of Nia. "The memories, they are golden now."

Finley and Whytni Walker took care of Nia intermittently for several years. However, authorities say the child was returned to her mother's custody by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Jennifer Jones of the Riviera Beach Police Department confirmed the agency's decision. "DCF put them back in her care?" Jones was asked, to which she replied, "That would be correct."

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Kayla McDermott sits down with those close to Nia

Horrific details emerge in case of 7-year-old Nia Williams' murder

According to police reports, Finley and Walker had voiced concerns to DCF for years about alleged abuse occurring at the Williams’ home on West 15th Street.

"I fought to get that baby out of there," Finley stated. In April, police reported that Nia suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, leading to a lacerated liver and internal bleeding, allegedly inflicted by her mother. Police say Nia’s three siblings revealed that their mother would brutally punish them, but they indicated that Nia was subjected to the most severe abuse. "She was the one that suffered the brunt of most things," Jones stated.

In the days leading up to Nia's death, her siblings reported that she experienced extreme stomach pain after allegedly being "stomped on" by their mother. Walker shared her anguish, saying, "I'm just trying to keep it together. Honestly, everything hits home." Nia reportedly became unresponsive on April 28 and was later pronounced dead. The 911 call was made by one of her siblings. "It's devastating," Finley commented on the ordeal.

Lead Detective Jones noted that police had never been called to the Williams' home for reports of child abuse. Additionally, officers were not contacted by DCF regarding a report they filed just 26 days before Nia's death, which detailed visible injuries on Nia and her siblings.

"I’m not happy with DCF. Somebody needs to be fired," Finley stated.

The emotional toll of Nia's death extends beyond her family. Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman remarked, "The death of an innocent child is never normal. It's hard for us to even fathom. The community has been traumatized. My department has been traumatized."

Since Williams' arrest, WPTV has been pushing DCF about the agency's decision to return the children to her custody and the lack of action despite signs of physical abuse. Our inquiries have been met with a response stating, "Information specific to this case is confidential.”