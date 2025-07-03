Democrats blocked from inspecting Florida’s controversial Everglades detention site

A group of Florida Democratic lawmakers was denied access to a newly opened migrant detention and deportation facility in the Everglades, Thursday. It’s increased their concerns over transparency and treatment inside the controversial site, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The facility, which began housing migrants this week, has been a flashpoint for political and legal debate. It saw a grand opening attended by high-profile Republicans and even a presidential visit, Tuesday. Now, Democrats are demanding oversight — and facing roadblocks.

WATCH: Lawmakers denied access to detention facility

Fla. Dems blocked from inspecting controversial Everglades detention site

“We are here to demand access to this detention facility,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), one of several lawmakers who traveled to the remote location in the Everglades. “It's so essential, when you have hundreds of millions of public dollars being spent on a political stunt, that we have the ability to see for our own eyes what is happening and to be the voices of our constituents."

Citing state statutes that grant them access to other types of detention centers, the lawmakers hoped to assess potential safety risks and ensure humane conditions for detainees.

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) called the facility “cruel,” “inhumane,” and “totally un-American,” adding, “we should be reflecting on that as we enter the Fourth of July holiday.”

But the group’s visit was cut short at the gate. Law enforcement officers blocked access, citing “safety concerns.” Afterwards, one lawmaker told us, "We asked the question, ‘If it’s unsafe for us, how is it safe for anybody else?’”

The state has defended the facility. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who conceived the project, has emphasized its resources and readiness.

“This is a one-stop shop,” Uthmeier said earlier in the week. “We’ve got, you know, lawyers here, resources here. We’ll make sure people get the necessary due process. We’ll get them in, get them out.”

According to Uthmeier, the facility includes access to legal counsel, beds, air conditioning, clergy, and laundry services. He asserted that it is hurricane-ready and part of Florida’s ongoing efforts to support the Trump administration’s immigration agenda to remove undocumented with mass deportations.

Update: Lawmakers on the ground tell me that they've been denied access to "Alligator Alcatraz" facility due to "safety concerns."



"We asked the question if it’s unsafe for us, how is it safe for anybody else," said @micheleforfl. — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) July 3, 2025

“We’re good at evacuating… We’ve got contingency plans,” Uthmeier said of hurricane preparedness. “Right now, we need to focus on the success of the day, which is delivering for the Trump administration.”

But Thursday's group of lawmakers remained unconvinced. Rep. Michele Rayner (D-St. Petersburg) questioned why access was denied to a facility that is supposedly state-run and temporary.

“If there’s nothing inhumane happening… why can’t I get in this one?” she said.

In a joint statement following the trip, lawmakers called the entry restrictions “illegal” and vowed to return.

“The people of Florida elected us to fight for them,” the statement said. “One of the ways we will do that is by holding this government accountable. That is exactly what we intend to do. We will be back."

Environmental groups have already filed suit in federal court to shutdown the site, arguing the facility was built without required impact studies or public input, given its location in an environmentally sensitive part of the Everglades. The state maintains the facility is temporary and built atop an existing airport.

A federal judge will decide what happens next — but both political and legal scrutiny appear far from over.

