Port St. Lucie Police Athletic League helping to mold the next generation of police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly 30 years, the Police Athletic League (PAL) has mentored thousands of young lives on the Treasure Coast.

The Police Athletic League of Port Saint Lucie offers a range of activities, including police training, boxing, and wrestling.

With the hope of keeping young adults 6 through 18 active and molding them into great adults.

Growing up, Rhubi Diaz has always been active; one day, on social media, she discovered a new outlet for her passion, learning about the game of flag football.

"I had seen it on TikTok, I can't lie. I had always been into football, so I thought I'd give it a shot. I got on a lot of teams. I enjoyed it. I can't lie. It's so fun," said Diaz, who is now a running back in a sport that brings her joy.

"You definitely get your physical in, and you learn a lot in just a few weeks," said Diaz.

That energy and excitement from the football field have led her parents to explore more activities.

So they enrolled her in classes at the Port Saint Lucie Police Athletic League - instantly, she fell in love with one class in particular, the Junior Police Academy (JPA).

It's a six-week, hands-on course, one of the many programs offered at the Police Athletic League, where Port Saint Lucie officers provide firsthand experience.

"We were taught to say yes sir and yes ma'am, and it changed the way I speak to people. I'm more proper. I dress more properly; it really changed me," said Diaz.

"It's immeasurable to see the kids come in here. Some of them are a little nervous with a police officer being around," said Fabio Improta, a PAL Instructor.

The team offers boxing, karate, basketball, and many other programs, so when Fabio Improta heard that the kids were enjoying police training, his eyes lit up.

"It's something you can't really put into words, genuinely because to enrich a child that much is the goal," said Improta.

A goal achieved, as the JPA has now helped mold a future Port St. Lucie Police officer.

"I always grew up wanting to be a police officer and in law enforcement. It has definitely pushed me into knowing I want to be a police officer,” said Diaz.

