'We apologize': West Palm Beach Utilities Director responds to water pressure issues on Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You raised concerns about low water pressure in parts of West Palm Beach, and now, we’re putting pressure on the city for an explanation.

Last week we told you about faucets running dry at a condo building on South Palm Beach Island, which caused even more complaints to pour into our newsroom.

WPTV's Joel Lopez has been at the forefront of this issue, seeking answers from the city's Public Utilities Director Victor Carosi.

One West Palm Beach resident, Adam Simpson, shared his family's struggle with the inconsistent water pressure in their home.

"You gotta kinda sit around and wait and go well I'm gonna wait around and take a shower, because I don't have any pressure," Simpson explained, highlighting the stark contrast in water flow throughout the day.

In the evenings, Simpson described the water flow as "perfect," but mornings bring a frustrating scenario where the water only trickles out.

"Right now, we have perfect water pressure but first thing in the morning when you get up to use the bathroom or take shower or come out to the kitchen to fill the water for the coffeemaker, you'll get a trickle just like this," he noted.

The situation has compelled his family to fill buckets of water just to flush toilets.

"As a resident and a homeowner and a taxpayer, we pay the highest taxes, we pay extremely high costs for our water. To not be able to use a product that I'm paying for on demand is frustrating, it really is," Simpson lamented. "We're not really getting any answers from the city or the officials exactly why it's happening."

The city previously attributed low-pressure issues on South Palm Beach Island to condo buildings watering their lawns simultaneously.

Lopez reached out to General Manager Eddy Pereira of 2100 Condominiums at Sloans Curve who said he has not heard from the city since our last report.

Simpson doesn't think irrigation is the issue for his neighborhood and believes something else may be affecting his neighborhood's water pressure, worrying that the Park West Palm Golf Course could be a contributing factor.

However, city officials confirmed to Lopez that the golf course does not utilize city water for irrigation.

Gregg Beletsky, a neighbor who reached out to Lopez, shared his own frustrations in an Instagram message.

"In my opinion, the issue is WPB does not have the infrastructure for all the growth we have encountered since COVID. Not sure what will happen when all the condos on Flagler start housing residents. Something has to be done, but there is no way the city is not aware of this issue! Please keep digging!!"

During a meeting with Lopez, Beletsky expressed the inconvenience caused by the water pressure issues.

"I have to wait an hour in order to get my morning routine done, so I get up, feed the dog, wait an hour, and then I'm able to hop in the shower," he said, emphasizing the broader implications of the problem. "It's not just Palm Beach, it's bigger than anybody wants to admit, it's bigger than anyone wants to address."

Lopez took these pressing concerns directly to Carosi.

"We apologize. We know this is an inconvenience for residents. We are doing the best that we can. This is not a spot that we want to be in," Carosi said. "We just ask for your patience and continued cooperation. Right now, my office is looking at all the data that we have available."

Carosi identified the current drought as a factor influencing the pressure problems, as it has led to increased water usage for irrigation by both residents and buildings. He noted that many residents are affected, especially during peak early morning hours from midnight to about 4 a.m.

When Lopez questioned Carosi about the water plant's capabilities in light of growing demands, Carosi assured that the plant is adequately sized for the population's needs.

"The treatment plant has the capacity to meet the current needs and future needs," he confirmed.

The city is exploring alternatives to enhance water treatment capabilities, potentially leveraging the Florida aquifer with modern techniques.

As for the underlying cause of the pressure issues, Carosi indicated that it may be more about potential problems within underground pipes rather than a lack of water availability.

"It's not a matter of water availability; it seems the issue may be identifying any issues with the flow of water in underground pipes to get water to areas in need," he explained.

Lopez brought up Beletsky's concern about the capabilities of the current water plant to Carosi.

"As far as the water plant itself, do we feel like it is up to date, capable to keep up with the demand of possibly future residents coming into town?" asked Lopez.

"Right now the plant is adequately sized, based upon our population growth as well. The treatment plant has the capacity to meet the current needs and future needs," Carosi said.

He said the city is looking into alternatives and exploring opportunities with the Florida aquifer to improve and increase water treatment capabilities with newer techniques for water treatment.

Carosi said right now based upon current demands and needs it's not a matter of water availability, as far as quantity, it's seems the issue may be identifying any issues with the flow of water in underground pipes to get water to areas in need.

"How far along do you think we are in this?" asked Lopez.

"We actually are just beginning, we became aware of at least in my office in this past week," said Carosi. "I've since seen communication from other residents saying this has been going on much longer."

The city has since deployed additional pressure loggers and is collaborating with modelers to analyze data and pinpoint the source of the issue.

In the meantime, city officials are urging residents to adhere to existing irrigation restrictions as part of their conservation efforts. Landscape irrigation is prohibited daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is limited to three days per week: even-numbered addresses may irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while odd-numbered addresses may irrigate on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.