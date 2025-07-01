Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1-year-old child drowns at Jensen Beach home, MCFR confirms

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the 200 block of NE Flax Terrace after reports that a 1-year-old child had been found in a pool.

In a statement from MCFR, they confirm that the unresponsive child was been transported to Martin North Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

This is the third known drowning of a child in Martin County this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

