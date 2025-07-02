St. Lucie County's push for emergency cell towers vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — After devastating tornadoes ripped through St. Lucie County last October, knocking out cell service and leaving residents unable to call for help, local officials pushed for a long-term solution. But that request for state support was recently denied.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $156,000 funding request submitted by Sen. Gayle Harrell to purchase two “COWs,” short for Cellular on Wheels—temporary mobile cell towers that can restore communication during emergencies.

Public Safety Director Ron Guerrero said while the equipment was brought in quickly during the October storms with help from private carriers, having county-owned units would allow for faster response times and more control in future disasters.

“We had to reach out to the cellular phone carriers to get what we call COWs, Cellular on Wheels,” Guerrero said. “We wanted to make sure we were proactive, to have those equipment resources here within the county ready to go.”

Despite the setback, Guerrero said his focus hasn’t changed.

“We understand how it works," he said. "Obviously, it was something we were looking forward to.”

Guerrero tells WPTV the county will continue working with cellular providers to ensure equipment is available when needed and adds that discussions with local leaders about potential funding alternatives are already underway.