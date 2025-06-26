Looking for something to do for the Fourth of July? Here's a list of fun and patriotic events

Communities across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are celebrating America's 249th birthday by having fun, festive and patriotic Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks.

Below is a county-by-county listing of many of the holiday events happening in our area:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Fourth on Flagler

Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:09 p.m.

Where: Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street in West Palm Beach

37th annual Fourth on Flagler celebration. This year's event is themed "One Nation, Our Celebration."

Festivities include three stages of music, games, craft vendors and food and drink vendors

Boca's Fabulous Fourth Block Party

Time: Block Party 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sugar Sand Park, 300 S Military Trail

Free block party at Sugar Sand Park. There will be kids' crafts, DJ, yard games, food trucks and vendors.

Boca's Fabulous Finale

Time: Fabulous Finale 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Countess de Hoernle Park, 1000 Spanish River Blvd.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

65th annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Boynton Beach Red, White and Blue with a Waterfront View

Time: 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:05 p.m.

Where: Intracoastal Park. 2240 N Federal Highway

The city of Boynton Beach hosts their annual Fourth of July celebration with food, games, music and fireworks. Family activities include: bounce house, glow up games, mechanical rides, facepainting and patriotic crafts. Musical performances include: Aaron Mentos on the steel drums, the Aloha Islanders Polynesian dance show. Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band that will headline. DJ Famous in the Kids Zone and DJ Glenn Blakk on the Waterfront Stage.

There will also be a Polynesian fire show at the waterfront at 8:45 p.m.

Delray Beach Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Where: East Atlantic Avenue and A1A, Delray Beach

50th annual July Fourth celebration in Delray Beach. The event will include food trucks and vendors, children’s activities and games, entertainment from DJ SoNyce and live music from Absolute Queen.

Greenacres "Ignite the Night"

Where: Samuel J Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Road, Greenacres

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

There will be live music, food and craft vendors, arts and crafts, stilt walkers, contests and fireworks.

Jupiter Mega Bash - Baseball game, music and fireworks!

The town of Jupiter has partnered with Palm Beach County and Major League baseball for this festive 4th of July celebration.

Where: Roger Dean Stadium, 4751 Main Street, Jupiter



3:30 p.m. - Block Party

5 p.m. - Ricky Young

6 p.m. - Baseball Game Tarpons VS the Hammerheads

8 p.m. - Jason Aldean Tribute Band

9 p.m. - Fireworks

Lake Worth Beach Great American Raft Race

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Bryant Park Boat Ramp

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. -- Raft Race Line-Up at Bryant Park Boat Ramp

11 a.m. -- Raft Judging

Noon -- Race Begins

The Great American Raft Race is organized by the Neighborhood Association Presidents Council (NAPC) and is an opportunity for local neighborhoods and businesses to take part in friendly competition and celebrate life in the City by the Sea.

Lake Worth Beach Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Bryant Park, Lake Worth Beach

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Annual 4th of July Celebration sponsored by Benny’s on the Beach.This is a family friendly will have music, food trucks, craft vendors and a kids zone with family friendly activities.The live music includes performances by Marijah & The Reggae All Stars, DJ One-Twelve and "The Petty Hearts", a Tom Petty tribute band along with special performance of the United States National Anthem by Violet Skye Claggett and the Lake Worth High School Color Guard.

Riviera Beach July Fourth Celebration

Where: Riviera Beach Marina Village, 190 East 13th Street

Time: 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

There will be a full fireworks show, a DJ, family kids zone, food trucks, vendors and more!

Royal Palm Beach Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:05 p.m.

Where: Royal Palm Beach Commons Park 11600 Poinciana Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach,

Arts and crafts, carnival rides, bounce houses, water slide, rock wall and cornhole tournament,

Music by Cher/KC Sunshine Tribute Band, Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band, 3 Dog Night Tribute Band and Military branch tribute band.

Village of North Palm Beach

Where: North Palm Beach County Club, 951 US 1

Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.

The fireworks event is open to the public. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Dogs are welcome but need to be leashed at all times.

Village of Palm Springs

Where: Village Athletic Complex, 226 Cypress Lane, Palm Springs

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

The Village of Palm Springs is celebrating the Fourth of July with their Stars, Stripes and Village Vibes event.

There will be live music with the band 30Hz, a kid's zone, food and craft vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

Wellington Fourth of July Celebration

Time:6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Village Park (11700 Pierson Road)

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

There will be food trucks, bounce houses, games for kids, face painting, petting zoo and a climbing wall. Live music by The Freebirds, a Lynard Skynyrd tribute band and Whisky Six New this year: Dinosaur Dig for kids ages 4-15.

Westlake Fourth Fest

Where: Directly across from Westlake Adventure Park Lodge, 5490 Kingfisher Blvd., Westlake

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Free family-friendly celebration. Food trucks, live music, kids activities, vendors

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets—leave the coolers and fireworks at home

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Sebastian's Freedom Festival

Time: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fireworks: At Dusk

Where: Riverview Park, 600 U.S. Highway 1, Sebastian,

8:30 a.m. 47th Annual Fourth of July Parade

The parade will begin at the Sebastian Community Center and the Sebastian Masonic Lodge at 1805 Jackson Street, proceeding East on Davis Street and South of Indian River Drive to Riverview Park.

Following the parade, there will be festivities in the park. Live entertainment, food, craft booths, vendors, etc. Fireworks at dusk.

Fourth of July Vero Beach Centennial Celebration

Time: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Where: Riverside Park, 3200 Riverside Park Drive

Annual family Fourth of July celebration sponsored by Indian River County, City of Vero Beach, Mulligans and George E. Warren Corp. Live music starting at 5:00 p.m. There will also be a children’s play area, art vendors, food trucks, dance contests, trivia games, corn hole games, sack races, bounce houses and more.

MARTIN COUNTY

Stuart’s Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade

Time: 10 a.m.

3rd annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade.$25 entry fee and prices for the best dectorated.

Stuart Fourth of July celebration

Time: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Where: Flagler Park

Food trucks, kids’ activities and live music

Live music from 7 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. at the Riverwalk stage

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Okeechobee Fourth of July Fireworks

Time: 2 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Where: Agri-Civic Center; 4601 State Road

Okeechobee Fourth of July Fireworks in the Air at the Agri-Civic Center is a free event. There will be live music, cornhole tournament, BBQ competition, food trucks and games.

ST LUCIE COUNTY:

Fort Pierce Annual Patriotic Boat Parade

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: The Fort Pierce Yacht club is holding their 15th annual July Patriotic Boat parade.

A FPYC boat will lead the parade, beginning at the Turning Basin, charting a course East out the Inlet toward Jetty Park, turn 180 degrees, travel Westward back down the Inlet, the parade ends when the last boat reaches the Turning Basin. Boats should form a line behind the lead boat and operate at no wake speed throughout the duration of the event.

Port St. Lucie 4th of July Ultimate Experience

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: MidFlorida Event Center; 9221 Southeast Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

The city of Port St. Lucie and the MIDFLORIDA Event Center are hosting the 4th of July Ultimate Experience.The price of admission includes, a complimentary glass of champagne and a BBQ buffet. There will be live music from Rubixx, a 1980s tribute band, games for the kids followed by fireworks later in the evening.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger are free.

