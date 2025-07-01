Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: This system will be causing a Fourth of July rainmaker

Tropics July 1, 2025
WPTV
Tropics July 1, 2025
Tropics Update July 1, 2025
Posted
and last updated

A front is approaching Florida from the Mississippi Valley and is expected to stall over the panhandle over the Carolinas. This could cause some circulation to pop up either in the Gulf or in the Atlantic.

Tropics Update July 1, 2025

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system only a 20% chance of forming in the next week.

Rain chances are expected to remain around 60% through the weekend, potentially making the Fourth of July holiday a wet one.

We will see the rainy impacts from this system starting on Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

There is no monitored activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much out there

James Wieland