TROPICS: This system will be causing a Fourth of July rainmaker

A front is approaching Florida from the Mississippi Valley and is expected to stall over the panhandle over the Carolinas. This could cause some circulation to pop up either in the Gulf or in the Atlantic.

Tropics Update July 1, 2025

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system only a 20% chance of forming in the next week.

Rain chances are expected to remain around 60% through the weekend, potentially making the Fourth of July holiday a wet one.

We will see the rainy impacts from this system starting on Thursday.

There is no monitored activity in the Atlantic Ocean.