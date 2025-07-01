Florida East Coast Railway files lawsuit against Fort Pierce for overstepping authority

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida East Coast Railway has filed a lawsuit against the city of Fort Pierce for overstepping authority on railroad operations and U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., had a message for the company on Tuesday.

Mast took to X to express his concerns for the company and how it has been treating the city.

"Florida East Coast Railway has been a bad neighbor to the community. They have left behind piles of trash, old tires, broken railroad ties, all along their tracks," Mast said in a video posted to his page. “They’re flat out refusing to clean up their mess. They leave parts of this mess lying there for years and now instead of taking responsibility, they’re actually suing the city of Fort Pierce in federal court."

The lawsuit filed by FEC, dated May 21, seeks "declaratory and injunctive relief" against the city.

According to the lawsuit, and documents obtained by WPTV, the city issued two orders on April 2 demanding the removal of railroad tracks and materials from FEC's railyard. In the lawsuit, FEC maintains that federal law preempts the city’s actions concerning its federally regulated operations in Florida, as the company regularly replaces and stores materials as part of its maintenance process.

In the video, Mast claimed the company is using downtown Fort Pierce as a holding area for trash being hauled in from Miami.

"This garbage, it attracts flies, rodents— this smell is disgusting for people that live along Indian River Drive," Mast said. "They’re treating our city as though it is a garbage transfer station before they take that garbage out to Okeechobee."