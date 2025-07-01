Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TODAY: WPTV reports outside 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration detention center

WPTV Reporter Kate Hussey outside 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration detention facility July 1, 2025
Today, WPTV is outside a new immigration detention center within the Florida Everglades, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz', to learn the latest on what political leaders say could house 50,000 detainees.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Governor Ron DeSantis, State Attorney James Uthmeier, ICE leaders and US representatives, will all be in attendance for a tour this morning, followed by a roundtable discussion.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Roundtable discussion about 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Stay with WPTV for the latest that comes out of these discussions.

