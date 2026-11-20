LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Just as Gardino Nursery was beginning to recover from weeks of flooding, another round of rain has left the Loxahatchee Groves business underwater again.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite has been following the flooding's impact on the nursery, touring the property several times and seeing the changing conditions firsthand.

Watch report from Christy Waite:

Local Nursery Floods Again

When Waite first visited Gardino Nursery a few weeks ago, floodwater covered much of the property. Water reached up to her shins in some areas, and fish could even be seen swimming through the floodwater.

On Wednesday, Waite returned and found a much different scene. The standing water had largely receded, though thick mud still covered parts of the nursery. Owner Sid Gardino said at the time that conditions were finally improving. But the relief didn't last.

After more rain fell, Gardino Nursery flooded again. Waite returned to the property and found plants submerged and standing water once again covering areas that had only recently begun drying out.

"This is the worst that I have seen on this property," Gardino said.

Sid Gardino, owner of Gardino, said it was especially frustrating to see the flooding return after conditions had finally started moving in the right direction.

"We dried out a little bit, it started looking good and then the rain comes again and floods the whole place again," he said.

The flooding is only the latest weather challenge for Gardino Nursery, an appointment-only plant nursery specializing in Hoyas, orchids, rare and unusual tropicals, fragrant plants and pre-bonsai.

A year of weather extremes, including freezes, drought and repeated flooding, has kept the nursery closed to visitors since October.

"This is the 5th time that this has happened," Gardino said.

During Waite's previous visit, Gardino told WPTV that the prolonged closure had already cost the business several thousand dollars in revenue.

Now, he's also dealing with damage to some of the plants and trees he has spent years growing.

"I'm frustrated because it never ends. I lost a few very important trees here, I lost them because the water saturated the roots," he added.

The repeated flooding has left Gardino with few options other than waiting for conditions to improve.

"I have to be patient and get a few good days so things can dry out and we can go back to full-time work because right now it is impossible," Gardino said.