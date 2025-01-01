Ange Toussaint is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the WPTV news team in July 2025. She covers parts of southern Palm Beach County, including Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

Originally from the "Beautiful by Nature" Turks and Caicos Islands, Ange was raised in Broward County and spent much of her childhood between Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach.

Ange began her journalism career in the Turks and Caicos Islands and reported on a wide range of topics, including development, tourism and immigration. Her coverage also included major events such as the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Ange was second runner-up in the 2008 Miss Turks and Caicos Universe Pageant and earned "Best Talent" and "Best Costume" honors.

Ange comes to South Florida after reporting at KATC, the Scripps News Group-owned station in Lafayette, Louisiana, where she covered impactful community news stories and the historic 2024 winter snowstorm.

Ange's parents are originally from Haiti, and she is fluent in Haitian Creole. She is currently pursuing a degree in Communications at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

Ange is passionate about telling meaningful stories and amplifying the voices of her community. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys spending time with her family.