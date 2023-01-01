John Barron first started his career in Albany, Georgia, where he started as a sports reporter, then quickly climbed the ranks and took over as the sports director.

John has gotten the opportunity to cover some of the greatest sporting events from the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference football championships, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

He would follow this dream to Charleston, South Carolina, and Fort Myers, Florida.

In that time, John has won several awards for his storytelling — the most recent being from the 2022 Florida Broadcasting Awards for best sports story.

John joins the team as a reporter and will help continue to grow WPTV's sports coverage in West Palm Beach.