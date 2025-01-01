Sami Squires

Sami Squires joined the WPTV First Alert Weather team in January 2025 as the weekend evening meteorologist.

Sami comes to us from Fort Myers where she spent the last three years tracking hurricanes with devastating impacts including Ian, Helene and most recently Milton.

Growing up in the Midwest, her interest in tornadoes is what originally drove Sami to pursue a career in meteorology — although she loves all types of weather phenomena.

Prior to moving to the Sunshine State, Sami forecasted snowstorms in northeastern Pennsylvania where she did the weekend morning weather for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.

While working in PA, Sami obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University in Geosciences with a concentration in broadcast and operational meteorology.

Sami and her husband share two fur babies— a stubborn Aussiedoodle and a 15-year-old dachshund, who once, in his prime, came in last place in a wiener dog race. When not on TV, you can find her relaxing at the beach or enjoying a long bike ride with family.