Zitlali Solache is an award-winning journalist who joined the WPTV team in June 2024.

Zitlali grew up in sunny South Florida where she received her Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Media and a Master's in Spanish-Language Journalism at Florida International University.

She was an MMJ/reporter and fill-in anchor in WCJB TV20 (ABC) in Gainesville, Florida. While in North Central Florida, Zitlali worked on stories such as Hurricane Idalia, the killing of Ajike Owens, and a Marion County triple homicide that drew national attention.

In 2022, she was honored with two Florida Association of Broadcast Journalism awards for pieces on "Consumer/Economic" and "Education" reporting. Then in 2023, Zitlali was a finalist for another piece on ‘Consumer/Economic’ reporting. She is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

While she's not out in the field gathering news, she loves traveling with her husband, eating out with her family, going to the beach with her dogs, painting, running, and supporting her church community.

Making her way back home, she hopes to bring her experience, local ties and skills and apply it to her stories in her community.