Vannia Joseph joined WPTV in October 2024 as the weekend morning anchor and is excited to be back in the Sunshine State.

Vannia, who is fluent in Haitian Creole, worked as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist, before being promoted to weekday morning anchor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

After three amazing years in the Sportsman's Paradise, Vannia is trading the bayou for beaches. A Florida native at heart, she was born and raised in Naples, Florida and is a graduate of the University of South Florida (Go Bulls!).

She's always been passionate about digging into what's important and telling stories in a way that resonates with the community. That passion started early in her career working behind the scenes at WINK News in Fort Myers as a Production Assistant.

Her unique experiences have also taken her to Washington, D.C., where she had the incredible opportunity to work with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. It was there that she got a deeper understanding of how national issues impact local communities, and it's something she always keeps in mind when covering stories.

Vannia is a proud Haitian American and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

When she's not in the field or the studio, you can catch her at the beach or the airport….catching her next flight.

Vannia has never met a stranger and is excited to hear your stories, you can email her at Vannia.Joseph@wptv.com