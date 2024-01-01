Brooke Chau joined the WPTV news team in March 2024.

From the "Cowboy Capital of the World" to South Florida, Brooke is no stranger to adventure. Growing up in a small country town in central California, Brooke attended California State University, Fresno (Go Dogs!), where she was a reporter for Fresno State Focus TV.

During her time in Fresno, Brooke was an intern for KFSN-ABC 30, part of the Disney Internship Program where she was able to experience firsthand the fast-paced reporting of the California wildfires. She earned two degrees in communication and broadcast journalism in May 2022. Brooke also takes pride in being part of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).

Brooke comes to WPTV from the desert southwest at WPTV's sister station in Tucson, Arizona (KGUN). While there, she covered stories like the 2022 Arizona governor's election, the southern Arizona border ports of entry closing, countless monsoon storms and waking up before the sun to prepare viewers for their day ahead.

When Brooke is not chasing the big story, she is exploring the South Florida beaches, adjusting to the humidity and window shopping on Worth Avenue.

If you have stories ideas, comments, or just want to say hi, you can email her at Brooke.Chau@wptv.com. Also make sure to follow Brooke on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.