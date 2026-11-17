ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools will close all schools and district offices Wednesday, Nov. 18, as officials prepare for the potential for significant rainfall and localized flooding.

The district announced the closure Tuesday, saying forecasts from the National Weather Service still have some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, location and amount of rainfall.

However, with the ground already saturated across the community, district leaders said they are taking a cautious approach in the interest of students, families and employees.

All after-school activities, aftercare programs and athletic events scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled.

District officials said they will monitor rainfall, flooding and road closures throughout the day Wednesday. They will also evaluate access to schools, bus stops and transportation routes.

A decision on whether schools will reopen Thursday, Nov. 19, is expected to be announced Wednesday evening.

The district said updates will be posted on the official St. Lucie Public Schools website and its social media channels.