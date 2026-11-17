WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TREASURE COAST & PALM BEACHES WEATHER FORECAST WITH A FLOOD WATCH

Hold on to your hats! It's going to be a very windy and unsettled stretch of weather across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Strong winds will be a big part of the story, along with plenty of rain and periods of stormy weather.

Wednesday and Thursday look especially wet!!! with rounds of showers and thunderstorms bringing the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, and hazardous travel conditions. Rainfall amounts appear to be above 4 inches with some storms giving as much as 12 inches for the Treasure coast. Some roads could flood quickly, especially in low-lying areas.

Turn around, don't drown! Never drive through flooded roadways. It only takes a little water to sweep a vehicle away. Give yourself extra time, stay weather-aware, and use caution around standing water.

The good news? There is light at the end of the tunnel! Friday should bring some gradual improvement, and this weekend is shaping up much better. Saturday may still have a few passing showers, but Sunday looks considerably drier with more sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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