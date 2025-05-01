Florida state parks bill approved by lawmakers, heads to DeSantis' desk after last summer's protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State parks would be protected from pickleball courts, golf courses and hotel development under a bill passed unanimously by the Florida House on Thursday in response to last summer's statewide outcry over plans for these kinds of projects.
WPTV covered the protests extensively after members of the public decried plans to develop areas of Jonathan Dickinson State Park.
The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval, and his office hasn't said if he'll sign it. The Republican governor distanced himself from the proposal following the backlash, saying he never saw or approved plans to allow resorts and sports facilities on state park land. DeSantis leads and appoints the heads of all state agencies.
The issue created a dilemma for Republican lawmakers who have traditionally defended the governor's administration, and increased scrutiny of DeSantis' record on environmental conservation.
Protections for state parks are reflected "loud and clear" in the bill, said state Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart.
State
This bill seeks 'state park preservation' after protests this year
"We've put real plans in place to make sure that, for generations to come, our state parks will be preserved," said Snyder.
He noted the parks are enjoyed by millions of residents and tourists alike.
The bill doesn't ban all types of development. But any projects must be "conservation-based recreational uses" that support things like hiking, swimming, horseback riding, boating, studying nature and other similar activities, according to a House staff analysis.
Snyder said the bill's language was strengthened by an amendment proposed in the Senate, which also added a name change for a state park in Tallahassee.
The public first got wind that DeSantis' environmental agency was looking for recreational development plans in state parks when the Great Outdoors Initiative was leaked last August. Hundreds of people protested at parks and the state's environmental protection headquarters, waving signs like "Parks Over Profit" and "Save Don’t Pave."
Before the month was over, the governor said the Department of Environmental Protection’s plans were “going back to the drawing board.”
The environment secretary at the time, Shawn Hamilton, eventually stepped down after facing intensified scrutiny and bipartisan criticism of the initiative. In November, DeSantis appointed a new head of the agency, Alexis Lambert.
Read more of WPTV's coverage of this issue and protests below:
