DEP's public meeting about Jonathan Dickinson State Park changes to be capped at 150 people, host venue says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A public meeting will be held Aug. 27 by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the proposed changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park. The Flagler of Stuart, the venue hosting the meeting, told WPTV that the DEP will be capping the meeting at 150 people.

WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein spoke with residents about the project and their thoughts on the capacity of attendees for meeting, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and last only one hour, according to the agenda.

Tony DeAndrea uses Jonathan Dickinson State Park weekly for hikes with his dogs, mountain bike rides and river visits. After DeAndrea was done with work today, he came to protest what the DEP is proposing at the park.

"It's quite clear, our state government is trying to push us around," DeAndrea said. "We aren't pushed around too easy. So, we're pretty tough and if the Governer wants a fight, he's going to get one."

DeAndrea said he would stand outside in the rain if he has to for a chance to tell the DEP his objections.

As of Wednesday night, the 'Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park' Facebook group has almost 19,000 members, and the Change.org petition has nearly 35,000 signatures.

WPTV reached out to the DEP this evening inquiring about how they will be managing the capacity limits, but has not heard back yet.

