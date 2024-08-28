'Not approved by me:' Gov. DeSantis distances himself from golf proposal, but people still have concerns

For the first time since the controversy broke last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism of the Great Outdoors Initiative, his administration's proposal to bring hotels, pickleball courts and, in the case of Jonathan Dickinson, golf courses to state parks.

"This is something that was leaked," responded the governor to a question at an event touting his anti-crime initiatives in Winter Haven in Central Florida. "It was not approved by me. I never saw that."

Gov. DeSantis had praise for Folds of Honor, the nonprofit that planned to earmark golf course proceeds for scholarships for families of fallen service people.

But he said Folds of Honor's golf course plan was never a done deal.

"They had a proposal. It wasn't approved yet. There was a lot of vetting that needed to be done," said DeSantis. "They've withdrawn that proposal, so that's done."

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis addresses parks proposal

'We're not going to take away any green space': DeSantis says after backlash from state parks proposal

But the governor did not specifically rule out golf at Jonathan Dickinson.

At WPTV's Let's Hear It! event in Stuart yesterday, people told us they're uncomfortable until a final decision is made on golf.

"I want to know why our officials haven't come out, especially Gov. DeSantis, why he hasn't said anything so far," said one viewer.

Another added, "Its until our elected officials, DeSantis or anybody else, says 'OK, I took it out and we are not going to do it anymore,'" added another.

Let's Hear It WE HEARD FROM YOU: What you said at WPTV's issue-driven event about state parks Matt Papaycik

Jessica Namath of the group Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park told me the governor, "…needs to take any golf course proposal off the table forever," and the group still plans to be active until it gets that assurance.

That may not come anytime soon.

"They're not doing anything this year, they're going back and basically listening to folks," said Gov. DeSantis. "A lot of that stuff was half-baked and not ready for prime time. And it was intentionally leaked to a left-wing group to try to create a narrative."

The governor did not name the left-wing group he was talking about.