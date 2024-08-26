Jupiter Island sends letter to Rubio, asks if Jonathan Dickinson State Park qualifies for national park status

On Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., join the WPTV News team at Flagler Park in Stuart for our first issue-driven Let's Hear It event, centered around the future of our state parks.

The town of Jupiter Island has sent a letter to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asking the lawmaker if Jonathan Dickinson State Park might qualify for national park status.

The request comes after a week of protests and concerns that WPTV has covered over a proposal to build three golf courses at the park.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said Sunday that particular proposal had been dropped and would not be taken up by the agency.

WPTV During a news conference in Wellington on Jan. 31, 2022, Sen. Marco Rubio shares why he didn't vote for President Biden's infrastructure law.

In the letter to Rubio, the town wrote in part, "given the fact that this is the second time within 15 years that golf courses have been proposed inside a state park here in Martin County, the Town of Jupiter Island kindly requests that your office explore any possibility of Jonathan Dickinson State Park transitioning to become Jonathan Dickinson National Park, given its federally protected endangered and threatened species, vast wetlands, rare coastal scrub habitat, and much more. It is clear that JDSP is under routine threat, due to a variety of factors. The Town would like information on whether a better protection matrix or management agreement may be available to protect the passive refuge in JDSP that all visitors and families enjoy today."

Read the full letter below:

The letter is signed by Mayor Penelope Townsend. The mayor and commissioners have not yet had a chance to meet in public to discuss the issue.

In 2011, the last time this issue came forward, the town passed a resolution opposing the development of a golf course in the park.

Jupiter Island was also home to Nathaniel Reed, an icon of the environmental movement and former assistant secretary of the interior in the 1970s.

His name graces the Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge, which sits across from Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

With dozens of philanthropic Jupiter Island residents who sit on boards locally, and around the country, the hope is this letter would carry additional leverage.

WPTV has reached out to Rubio's office and is awaiting a response.

