'Let it be what it is': Tequesta Brewing Co. holds rally against DEP proposals for state parks

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Residents in Palm Beach County are saying no to not just turning Jonathan Dickinson State Park into a golf course, but no to changes proposed at every state park in Florida.

WPTV Reporter Romelo Styles went to a rally at Tequesta Brewing Company today to listen to the concerns local have for the proposed projects statewide.

"This is near and dear to my heart," said Liz Bernstein who co-organized the event with her husband. "If we don't protect our parks throughout the state, then we will end up without any wild Florida left."

Many supporters packed into Tequesta Brewing, learning more about the proposals and showing their artistic side through making signage.

"I'm humbled by it and I'm also hopeful that these amendments will get withdrawn because of the public outcry," Bernstein said.

Tequesta Brewing Owner Fran Andrewlevich says it was important to open his doors for this event because the state park is a large part of the community.

"It's solace, it's peace and it's embedded in what we are here in Tequesta," Andrewlevich said.

Andrewlevich wants to make his voice heard to elected officials.

"Let the park go, let it be what it is," Andrewlevich said. "If it's going to be something, don't make it golf, don't make it pickleball, put those somewhere else."

