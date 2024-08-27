'Unacceptable:' Hundreds gather in Stuart to voice their concerns about state park proposal

STUART, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in outrage at Flagler Park in Stuart on Tuesday.

Demonstrators protested the proposal to clearcut land on Jonathan Dickinson State Park to build three golf courses, arriving at Flagler Park with signs in their hands and anger in their voices.

We've been hearing your concerns, and what we've been hearing from everyone at the protest is that when it comes to redeveloping state parks, they won't have it.

Crowd at Flagler Park in Stuart

"This is unacceptable," said environmental educator Mackenzie Comp.

Comp, appalled by the proposal, came to the park to voice her concerns.

"Hearing that there would be possible developments on our state parks honestly just had me appalled," said Comp.

But it's not just the animals at risk here, it's the memories made in the parks that could be lost that motivated Ryan Perreault and his wife Telia. They met kayaking at a state park and would eventually tie the knot at one too.

"We just wanna protect our park and fight to stop the developers from destroying our park," they said.

Like so many others here, they want to protect the parks for themselves, and their young kids.

Just because the proposal for JD Park has been pulled that doesn't mean we'll stop hearing your concerns and asking your questions to get you answers on what comes next.