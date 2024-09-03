Whistleblower says Florida state parks plan 'came out of nowhere,' and they worked in 'total secrecy'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV spoke to a whistleblower who said he was fired for leaking plans to add developments to state parks.

This comes after residents reached out to our newsroom with concerns over those plans for days, protesting the plan before it was abruptly put on hold last week.

WPTV reporter Ethan Stein spoke with James Gaddis, a former employee at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, to get his side of the story.

Gaddis' termination letter dated Aug. 30 (READ BELOW) said he was fired for behavior unbecoming of a public employee and violated department rules for releasing information.

He said given the opportunity, he would do it again.

Gaddis told WPTV that a supervisor ordered him to make maps to add various developments to nine state parks. This includes the three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

WATCH BELOW: FDEP whistleblower gives behind-the-scenes look at controversial state proposal

Florida Department of Environmental Protection whistleblower talks to WPTV

Gaddis said he leaked the documents because he felt the public didn’t have enough time to comment on them. He then was fired for conduct unbecoming of a public employee.

He said the secrecy of the plans made him feel like he had to speak out.

"What was the most frustrating part about seeing all these plans?" Stein asked Gaddis.

"We were totally blindsided by this," Gaddis responded. "It came out of nowhere. The fact that we were being told not to talk to anybody about this, including our buddies who work in other units in the building. It got to the point where we were operating in total secrecy this whole time."

Gaddis said he put the documents on two different flash drives and then spread one internally within DEP and externally.

Once those documents got to the media, the DEP made the plans public.

WPTV has reached out to DEP and the governor's office. Only DEP responded, saying it doesn't comment on personal matters.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe for Gaddis has raised nearly $100,000 so far.

According to pay stubs that WPTV received, it's likely going to double his pay from what he's already made this year as a state employee, and he's hearing from potential employers with job offers.

