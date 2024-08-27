Watch Now
Kids put a voice to state parks issue

Young people making their voices heard over Jonathan Dickinson State Park
Locals rally against DEP's proposals for Jonathan Dickinson State Park Saturday morning
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — WPTV has been relentless in gathering multiple voices and perspective from people on all sides of the issue surrounding Jonathan Dickinson State Park and a now retracted proposal to clear a portion of the land for golf courses.

Young people have been among those voicing concern at recent protests.

"I'm scared they'll get ripped away, and they won't have a home to find because this is their forever home," a seven year old WPTV spoke with said about wildlife at the park.

"I like to come here with my cousins and see the tower and bike through the trees," a boy named Walter Frisby said.

Thirteen year old Jemma Namath was seen holding a sign that read — Save the Ancestors. "I'm scared that our generation is going to lose the value of nature," Namath said.

Sixteen year old Casey Lichtig made a sign that read — Save God's Creation. She told WPTV she's protesting with all state parks across Florida in mind but especially Jonathan Dickison State Park. "I love the park, and when I do come here, I enjoy it every single time, and I'm so appreciative of the natural beauty here," Lichtig said.

