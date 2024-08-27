Kids put a voice to state parks issue

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — WPTV has been relentless in gathering multiple voices and perspective from people on all sides of the issue surrounding Jonathan Dickinson State Park and a now retracted proposal to clear a portion of the land for golf courses.

Young people have been among those voicing concern at recent protests.

"I'm scared they'll get ripped away, and they won't have a home to find because this is their forever home," a seven year old WPTV spoke with said about wildlife at the park.

"I like to come here with my cousins and see the tower and bike through the trees," a boy named Walter Frisby said.

Thirteen year old Jemma Namath was seen holding a sign that read — Save the Ancestors. "I'm scared that our generation is going to lose the value of nature," Namath said.

Sixteen year old Casey Lichtig made a sign that read — Save God's Creation. She told WPTV she's protesting with all state parks across Florida in mind but especially Jonathan Dickison State Park. "I love the park, and when I do come here, I enjoy it every single time, and I'm so appreciative of the natural beauty here," Lichtig said.

