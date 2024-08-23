Giving mountain bikers a voice on state park golf course proposal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is giving a voice those who use bike trails at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County every day.

I listened to mountain bikers with the Scrub Club near the state park about their opposition to a plan to build three golf courses in the park.

For years, Scrub Club has biked and helped maintain the bike trails at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Every weekend, hundreds of bikers gather to ride the trails together. Many bike weekdays as well.

Mountain bikers like David Capparelli are frustrated by the state's proposal for golf courses, saying the state park is a way of life and community.

“I love it. It’s close to home there. It’s got a great circuit. I don’t understand how they could promote or even consider a golf course with fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, all the runoff, all the impact to wildlife that’s out there,” Capparelli said.

Capparelli and Michael Feldman have biked for decades on the Jonathan Dickinson trails.

"There’s not a lot of places like J.D. It’s close enough to everything, but it lets you get away from everything at the same time. That’s why so many people love it," Feldman said.

Capparelli and Feldman said they plan on making the public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Flagler of Stuart.