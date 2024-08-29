Watch Now
Florida Department of Environmental Protection withdraws all remaining proposed amendments to state parks

WPTV has been listening to your concerns for days related to possible changes at Jonathan Dickinson State Park
Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he will restart the hearing process after swift and bipartisan outrage erupted over a plan to change Florida state parks.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following more than a week of protests and pushback, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has withdrawn all remaining proposed amendments to state parks.

The agency said in a statement that the decision came from the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and feedback from the public.

"We will shift to discussions with our local park managers and will revisit any park improvements, if needed, next year," FDEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kuchta said in the statement.

The announcement comes a day after DeSantis held a news conference and said that "a lot of that stuff was just half-baked and was not ready for prime time."

WATCH BELOW: DeSantis speaks about controversial state parks proposal

DeSantis distances himself from controversial state parks proposal: 'It was not approved by me'

However, the governor said some of the uproar from the proposal related to the state's Great Outdoors Initiative was "misrepresented" and "not approved by me."

Residents across Martin County have passionately voiced their opposition to building three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

WPTV traveled to Tallahassee this week to speak to DeSantis' office and members of the FDEP, but no one would answer our questions.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more on this breaking news story.

