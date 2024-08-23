Watch Now
Department of Environmental Protection reschedules meeting for Jonathan Dickinson State Park, seeks new venue

'Public input is vital to DEP decision-making,' agency says on social media
Many park visitors plan to return this weekend to protest.
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — After substantial pushback from a state plan to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Friday they are delaying a public meeting and looking for new venues.

WPTV has been closely following this story and listening to residents and local leaders who have been angered by the proposal announced this week.

Originally, a public meeting was scheduled for Tuesday at The Flagler of Stuart, which can accommodate about 150 people.

However, the DEP posted on social media Friday that are looking for a new place for a meeting to be held next month.

"We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate," the post on X said. "Public input is vital to DEP decision-making."

Also, the state agency has launched a dedicated webpage where the public can share their feedback on the proposed changes at any of the nine state parks under the "Great Outdoors Initiative," including Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The DEP said that new meeting dates will be announced soon and expect them to be held the week of Sept. 2.

