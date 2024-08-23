Jensen Beach's Bunk House Coffee Bar uniquely tied to Jonathan Dickinson State Park

>> WPTV's Meghan McRoberts and Jon Shainman reported from Jonathan Dickinson State Park on Wednesday to listen to what you are saying about the controversial project. Read more on the proposal here.

If you walk into the Bunk House Coffee Bar in Jensen Beach, you'll get an earful about the proposed changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

"I'm worried that they're going to clear out the trees and animals," Bunk House Coffee Bar barista Kaitlyn Fiske said.

Stuart resident Jack Gerhard said the proposal took him aback.

"It kind of took me by surprise, shock," Gerhard said.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection has proposed the addition of three golf courses in the park.

Local residents like Fiske aren’t happy about it.

"There's so much endangered flora and fauna there and the foot traffic would just like disturb the peace," Fiske said.

Jonathan Dickinson State Park has a unique tie to the coffee bar as owner Kelly Adams likes to point out.

"The building itself came from Jonathan Dickinson State Park, which used to be Camp Murphy," she said. "The physical building used to actually be used to house soldiers in World War II."

Adams explained there's a lot of history and charm at the coffee bar. Now, she worries these proposed changes at J.D. Park could change the history rooted in the community and her coffee bar.

"It would be really, really devastating to see this happen," Adams said. "There's so much wildlife, and we need that and we don’t have a lot of that left in Florida because we keep developing."

