'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The outcry continues in Martin County over the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (FDEP) proposed changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park, and now lawmakers are joining the conversation.

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts and Jon Shainman reported from the park on Wednesday to listen to the public and get their reaction to the controversial project.

FDEP's 2024-2025 Great Outdoors Initiative is a plan the agency said would "expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida's state parks."

To do so, state leaders have proposed putting golf courses, pickleball courts and lodging sites at eight state parks, including putting three golf courses over 1,000 acres of Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

"It's frustrating to say the very least," said Ted Verbockel, a farmer in the Jupiter Farms area. "It's just an incredibly beautiful place, you'll see everything, birds, turtles, lizards. We obviously we don't need three golf courses here, that makes no sense whatsoever."

Wednesday, dozens of people showed up to the park to voice concerns, and many more, including Verbockel, flooded the park Thursday.

WPTV's Instagram post on the issue garnered hundreds of angry comments and a Change.org petitionto stop the golf course had more than 60,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.

"I mean if you're a lawmaker, you're a legislator, this is your job, you should be standing here right now," Verbockel said.

Lawmakers are now weighing in.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla, state Senator Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, and state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, all told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey they've been inundated with comments and concerns.

"I've heard from a lot of people, but I've also inundated a lot of others with questions and comments," Mast said.

The Republican congressman sent a letter to the governor, FDEP and each of the seven members of the acquisition and restoration council, the board set to vote on the proposed changes, none of whom are scheduled to be at Tuesday's public hearing.

"If you are not having the actual voting members here, then you're making it a dog and pony show. You're making it a box-checking exercise, you're making it a slap in the face to this community," Mast said.

Read Mast's full letter below:

The venue scheduled to host Tuesday's hearing told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein that FDEP is capping the meeting at 150 people.

In a statement to us, Overdorf called on FDEP to move the meeting to a larger venue, while Mast wants the agency to get rid of the cap altogether.

"I would recommend you plan two or three days because I think you're probably going to hear from thousands of people that have a comment for you," said Mast.

"It is my opinion that a one-hour presentation at the small facility in Stuart during a work and school day does not give you an adequate opportunity to ask questions and make public statements," Overdorf said. "To that end, I am requesting the FDEP and the Florida Parks System to reschedule the proposed public meeting to a larger venue and during the evening in order to have the maximum public participation."

"The more input we have and the more direct communication we have, the better," Harrell said.

WPTV reached out to FDEP and the governor to see if they'd adjust Tuesday's meeting. The governor's press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, said in a statement, "There will be multiple phases of public discussion to evaluate stakeholder's feedback."

Redfern, however, did not directly answer our questions regarding Tuesday's hearing.

Mast and Harrell also said they had no idea about the initiative until it was until announced on Monday. WPTV reached out to Martin County commissioners, who also said they had no idea about the plan.

"Do you think local leaders who know the heartbeat of this community should have been contacted first?" Hussey asked Harrell.

"I wish we had been. They certainly would have heard from us upfront as to why this was a bad idea," Harrell said.

Harrell pointed out that voting members of the board will be at a hearing on Sept. 12 to hear recommendations made at Tuesday's hearing. But as of now, they won't be in attendance to hear directly from the public on Tuesday.

The state's full statement reads below regarding the proposal:

"The Department of Environmental Protection and the Division of Parks are looking at recommendations for ways to enhance Florida’s parks to make them more visitor-friendly. There will be multiple phases of public discussion to evaluate stakeholders' feedback. The agency’s initial recommendations are based on public input and proposals—from pickleball to golf to additional bike trails and camping access; the proposals vary and may not all be approved. Finally, recommendations will be evaluated, and no final decisions will be made until the public comment and review process has been completed.



Teddy Roosevelt believed that public parks were for the benefit and enjoyment of the people, and we agree with him. No administration has done more than we have to conserve Florida’s natural resources, grow conservation lands, and keep our environment pristine. But it's high time we made public lands more accessible to the public."



