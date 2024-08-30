Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus were involved in plan to build golf courses at state park, NBC News reports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new report by NBC News says both Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus were involved with a controversial plan to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Citing an attorney for Nicklaus, the report said that one course would be designed by Woods and the other by Nicklaus.

Nicklaus' attorney said his client would have done the work free of charge.

Both of the legendary golfers call the area home with Woods living in Jupiter Island and Nicklaus residing in nearby North Palm Beach.

WATCH BELOW: DeSantis speaks about controversial state parks proposal

DeSantis distances himself from controversial state parks proposal: 'It was not approved by me'

The proposal sparked more than a week of bi-partisan backlash from the community and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

DeSantis spoke for the first time on Wednesday about the controversial proposal, calling it "half-baked and "not ready for prime time."

The governor said some of the uproar from the proposal related to the state's Great Outdoors Initiative at nine state parks was "misrepresented" and "not approved by me."

Following more than a week of protests and pushback, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday they are withdrawing all remaining proposed amendments to state parks.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more on this breaking story.

