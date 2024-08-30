Watch Now
SportsGolf

Actions

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus were involved in plan to build golf courses at state park, NBC News reports

WPTV has closely covered the proposal, which sparked bi-partisan backlash from the community and lawmakers
Following more than a week of protests and pushback, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has withdrawn all remaining proposed amendments to state parks.
Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new report by NBC News says both Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus were involved with a controversial plan to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Citing an attorney for Nicklaus, the report said that one course would be designed by Woods and the other by Nicklaus.

Nicklaus' attorney said his client would have done the work free of charge.

Both of the legendary golfers call the area home with Woods living in Jupiter Island and Nicklaus residing in nearby North Palm Beach.

WATCH BELOW: DeSantis speaks about controversial state parks proposal

DeSantis distances himself from controversial state parks proposal: 'It was not approved by me'

The proposal sparked more than a week of bi-partisan backlash from the community and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

DeSantis spoke for the first time on Wednesday about the controversial proposal, calling it "half-baked and "not ready for prime time."

The governor said some of the uproar from the proposal related to the state's Great Outdoors Initiative at nine state parks was "misrepresented" and "not approved by me."

Following more than a week of protests and pushback, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday they are withdrawing all remaining proposed amendments to state parks.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more on this breaking story.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of this issue and protests below:

State

FDEP withdraws all remaining proposed amendments to state parks

Scott Sutton

Protecting Paradise

Did drop in state park revenue lead to creation of Great Outdoors Initiative?

Kate Hussey
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Winter Haven, Florida, on Aug. 28, 2024.

State

DeSantis: 'We're not going to take away any green space'

Scott Sutton
A WPTV Let's Hear It event at Flagler Park in Stuart on Aug. 27, 2024.jpg

Let's Hear It

WE HEARD FROM YOU: What you said at WPTV's issue-driven event about state parks

Matt Papaycik
Jonathan Dickinson Park Rally 1

Let's Hear It

'I love the park': Kids put a voice to state parks issue

Ashley Glass
Scrub jay Jonathan Dickinson

Region Martin County

Withdraw of the J.D. Park plans potentially saved the status of local rare bird

Mike Trim
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Could Jonathan Dickinson State Park qualify for national park status?

Jon Shainman

Palm Beach County

'Let it be what it is': Tequesta Brewing rallies against state park proposals

Romelo Styles

Region Martin County

Locals say 'neigh' in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp

Michael Hoffman
Jonathan Dickinson Park Rally 1

Region Martin County

'NOT GOING TO STOP': Locals rally against DEP's proposals for J.D. State Park

Samantha Roesler
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Meeting for Jonathan Dickinson State Park plan rescheduled, new venue sought

Scott Sutton
Screenshot 2024-08-23 at 9.30.39 AM.png

Region Martin County

Giving mountain bikers a voice on state park golf course proposal

Mike Trim

Jensen Beach

This coffee bar is uniquely tied to Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Cassandra Garcia

Region Martin County

'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses

Kate Hussey

Region Martin County

How many people are allowed to attend DEP's Jonathan Dickinson Park meeting?

Samantha Roesler
Jonathan Dickinson State Park and golfer

Region Martin County

'WOULD BE AMAZING': What golfers told WPTV about state park proposal

Todd Wilson

Region Martin County

WE HEARD FROM YOU: Nature lovers push back on golf courses at park

Jon Shainman
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park? What you told WPTV

Audra Schroeder

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening