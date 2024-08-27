LET'S HEAR IT: Share your thoughts NOW at our first issue-driven event about state parks

STUART, Fla. — The future of our state parks is taking center stage on Tuesday during WPTV's first issue-driven Let's Hear It event.

We invite you to come out to Flagler Park, located at 201 Southwest Flagler Avenue in Stuart, until 6 p.m. to share your thoughts on the impacts of development in state parks, especially after a controversial plan to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County was withdrawn.

WPTV

So far on Tuesday, people have shared their concerns with our WPTV News team over the withdrawn plan.

Jack Stepongzi traveled to Flagler Park and said that, even though the Tuskeegee Dunes group pulled out of the plan, he’s skeptical another group could follow suit.

"I think they’ve pulled back until they see another opportunity," Stepongzi said. "If they have their mind set, they’re going to try again, as far as I’m concerned. They’ve tried it before. They’ve tried to slip things under.”

WPTV A WPTV Let's Hear It event at Flagler Park in Stuart on Aug. 27, 2024.

Our WPTV News team at the Let's Hear It meet-up have been voicing their concerns about what's next for Jonathan Dickinson State Park, and can another group swoop in with a new proposal to rip out parks of the park?

One woman said she wants to hear directly from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the issue.

Another WPTV viewer wondered if there is any state law or amendment that can prevent development at state parks, or can something like that be passed by the Florida Legislature?

WPTV A WPTV Let's Hear It event at Flagler Park in Stuart on Aug. 27, 2024.

Share your thoughts at the WPTV Let's Hear It meet-up all day Tuesday until 6 p.m. at Flagler Park in Stuart.