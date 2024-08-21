New Florida state parks initiative could bring golf courses to Jonathan Dickinson State Park

On Monday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced its 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative, which will "expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida's state parks."

The initiative will also expand outdoor activities at some parks, like pickleball, disc golf, golf and paddling.

One of the Florida parks that will be getting some proposed changes is Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound. And one change that's getting significant push back from residents and environmentalists is the proposed addition of three golf courses across 1,000 acres of the park's natural habitat.

According to a Unit Management Plan Amendment posted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection site, there are proposed plans to develop and design two 18-hole courses and one nine-hole course. It states the 18-hole and nine-hole courses would be "between the Brightline intercity rail and US Highway 1 transportation corridors," while the second 18-hole course would be in the "northeastern portion of the park."

It notes the Hobe Mountain observation tower would have to be removed, and staff residences relocated.

A public comment meeting on this proposal will be held on Aug. 27 at the Flagler of Stuart.

A Change.org petition was started on Tuesday to oppose the golf courses, stating that they "would destroy not just the habitat directly where the golf courses will go, but also the surrounding environment."

WPTV has received multiple emails from concerned residents asking us to dig into this. We are looking into the proposal and will have more information today.