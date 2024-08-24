Watch Now
TAKE A LOOK: Locals rally against the DEP's proposals for Jonathan Dickinson State Park Saturday morning

WPTV has been listening to your concerns about what the DEP is looking to change at the state park
Hundreds rallying against proposed DEP changes to Jonathan Dickinson State Park Saturday morning
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is at Jonathan Dickinson State Park this morning, listening to your concerns about the Department of Environmental Protection's proposed changes.

TAKE A LOOK: Hundreds of locals gather at Jonathan Dickinson State Park to express their opposition to proposed changes by the Department of Environmental Protection

