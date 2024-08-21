Why some believe golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park would be 'amazing'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The proposal to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park has received strong pushback from environmental groups and nature lovers. But those who hit the links told WPTV why they would be in favor of the project.

How serious is Derrick Satterfield about the game of golf?

"I normally practice 10-20 hours a week, and I play normally once or twice a week," he told WPTV reporter Todd Wilson on Wednesday.

He was in full support of the project once he heard about the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) plans to expand public access to state parks. It's an initiative that would provide new lodging options and increase recreation opportunities like pickleball and golf.

"To have a state park with a golf course would be amazing," Satterfield said.

The state has one of the nation's largest park systems. Florida has 175 state parks, trails and historic sites across 815,000 acres.

"I think they're really nice," Rich Kelly said. "They're well-kept."

According to DEP, between 2022-23 the state's park system had 30 million visitors.

WPTV reached out to the department to learn more about what the "Great Outdoors Initiative" looks to accomplish but have not heard back.

Former NFL player Travis Daniels said one potential benefit to additional golf courses could introduce more children to the game.

"Not only is it going to allow them to develop better communication skills, but it's also going to introduce them to more opportunities for college scholarships," Daniels said.

Satterfield said he's looking to challenge his son DeMarco if the initiative becomes a reality.

"For sure," Satterfield said.

A public comment meeting on this proposal will be held on Aug. 27 at the Flagler of Stuart.

