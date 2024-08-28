Gov. Ron DeSantis will call on Florida DEP to rework 'Great Outdoors Initiative'

WATCH LIVE BELOW: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Winter Haven

WPTV learned Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis will call on the Florida Department of Environment Protection (FDEP) to rework the state's controversial "Great Outdoors Initiative," according to an official with the governor's administration.

DeSantis is seeking more public input on the project before moving forward, planning to restart the public hearing process sometime next year, the official said.

This comes after major pushback to the plan, which would have built golf courses, lodging and pickleball courts at nine state parks, including Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference in Winter Haven at noon. This new conference isn't expected to focus on state parks, but the topic will likely come up if DeSantis takes questions.

WPTV traveled to Tallahassee this week to speak to DeSantis' office and members of the FDEP, but no one would answer our questions.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this breaking news story.

