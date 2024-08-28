Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis will call on Florida DEP to rework 'Great Outdoors Initiative'

Decision comes after major pushback from plan that included building golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park
WPTV is continuing to demand answers from state leaders over the controversial "Great Outdoors Initiative," heading to Tallahassee in an effort to talk to decision makers.
Ron DeSantis
Posted
and last updated

WATCH LIVE BELOW: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Winter Haven

WPTV learned Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis will call on the Florida Department of Environment Protection (FDEP) to rework the state's controversial "Great Outdoors Initiative," according to an official with the governor's administration.

DeSantis is seeking more public input on the project before moving forward, planning to restart the public hearing process sometime next year, the official said.

This comes after major pushback to the plan, which would have built golf courses, lodging and pickleball courts at nine state parks, including Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

WATCH BELOW: Rep. Mast yet to hear from DeSantis, FDEP on state parks proposal

Rep. Mast yet to hear from DeSantis, FDEP regarding Jonathan Dickinson State Park

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference in Winter Haven at noon. This new conference isn't expected to focus on state parks, but the topic will likely come up if DeSantis takes questions.

WPTV traveled to Tallahassee this week to speak to DeSantis' office and members of the FDEP, but no one would answer our questions.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this breaking news story.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the proposal and protests below:

A WPTV Let's Hear It event at Flagler Park in Stuart on Aug. 27, 2024.jpg

Let's Hear It

WE HEARD FROM YOU: What you said at WPTV's issue-driven event about state parks

Matt Papaycik
Jonathan Dickinson Park Rally 1

Let's Hear It

'I love the park': Kids put a voice to state parks issue

Ashley Glass
Scrub jay Jonathan Dickinson

Region Martin County

Withdraw of the J.D. Park plans potentially saved the status of local rare bird

Mike Trim
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Could Jonathan Dickinson State Park qualify for national park status?

Jon Shainman

Palm Beach County

'Let it be what it is': Tequesta Brewing rallies against state park proposals

Romelo Styles

Region Martin County

Locals say 'neigh' in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp

Michael Hoffman
Jonathan Dickinson Park Rally 1

Region Martin County

'NOT GOING TO STOP': Locals rally against DEP's proposals for J.D. State Park

Samantha Roesler
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Meeting for Jonathan Dickinson State Park plan rescheduled, new venue sought

Scott Sutton
Screenshot 2024-08-23 at 9.30.39 AM.png

Region Martin County

Giving mountain bikers a voice on state park golf course proposal

Mike Trim

Jensen Beach

This coffee bar is uniquely tied to Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Cassandra Garcia

Region Martin County

'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses

Kate Hussey

Region Martin County

How many people are allowed to attend DEP's Jonathan Dickinson Park meeting?

Samantha Roesler
Jonathan Dickinson State Park and golfer

Region Martin County

'WOULD BE AMAZING': What golfers told WPTV about state park proposal

Todd Wilson

Region Martin County

WE HEARD FROM YOU: Nature lovers push back on golf courses at park

Jon Shainman
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park? What you told WPTV

Audra Schroeder

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening