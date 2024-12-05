Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

State Sen. Gayle Harrell files Senate Bill 80 to keep golf courses, pickleball out of Florida state parks

'State Park Preservation Act' would prioritize 'conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses'
Following more than a week of protests and pushback, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has withdrawn all remaining proposed amendments to state parks.
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The pushback and protests brought on by a leaked plan to develop multiple Florida state parks this year have prompted a local state lawmaker to take action.

State Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, filed a Senate Bill 80 on Wednesday called the "State Park Preservation Act" to stop the construction of golf courses, pickleball courts, tennis courts and ball fields at state parks.

SB 80 would ensure parks prioritize "conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses" including fishing, camping, bicycling, hiking, nature study, swimming, boating, canoeing, horseback riding, diving, birding, sailing, jogging and similar activities.

"State conservation lands must be managed to ensure the conservation of this state's plant and animal species and to ensure the accessibility of state lands for the benefit and enjoyment of all people of this state, both present and future," the bill states.

Read the full bill below:

The measure would also limit the number of people staying in a cabin on state park land to six guests.

"Camping cabins must, to the maximum extent practicable, be sited to avoid impacts to a state park's critical habitat and natural and historical resources," according to the bill.

If Florida lawmakers pass the measure this year, it will not take effect until July 1, 2025.

Sen. Gayle Harrell
State Sen. Gayle Harrell

Harrell's legislation comes after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Great Outdoors Initiative sparked bi-partisan pushback and protests from residents for days in late August. The controversial plan was ultimately scrapped by the FDEP a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said: "a lot of that stuff was just half-baked and was not ready for prime time."

Sparking much of the protest on the Treasure Coast in August was a plan to build golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County where Harrell lives and represents.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of this issue and protests below:

State

FDEP withdraws all remaining proposed amendments to state parks

Scott Sutton

Protecting Paradise

FACT CHECK: DeSantis calls state park 'abandoned military facility'

Kate Hussey
Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus

Golf

Report: Woods, Nicklaus involved in plan to build state park golf courses

Scott Sutton
Florida's Great Outdoors Initiative nine state parks

State

Florida DEP official: Leaking of state parks plan 'felt like sabotage'

Forrest Saunders

Region Martin County

'TOTAL SECRECY' What fired DEP whistleblower told WPTV about state parks plan

Ethan Stein

Protecting Paradise

Did drop in state park revenue lead to creation of Great Outdoors Initiative?

Kate Hussey
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Winter Haven, Florida, on Aug. 28, 2024.

State

DeSantis: 'We're not going to take away any green space'

Scott Sutton
A WPTV Let's Hear It event at Flagler Park in Stuart on Aug. 27, 2024.jpg

Let's Hear It

WE HEARD FROM YOU: What you said at WPTV's issue-driven event about state parks

Matt Papaycik
Jonathan Dickinson Park Rally 1

Let's Hear It

'I love the park': Kids put a voice to state parks issue

Ashley Glass
Scrub jay Jonathan Dickinson

Region Martin County

Withdraw of the J.D. Park plans potentially saved the status of local rare bird

Mike Trim
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Could Jonathan Dickinson State Park qualify for national park status?

Jon Shainman

Palm Beach County

'Let it be what it is': Tequesta Brewing rallies against state park proposals

Romelo Styles

Region Martin County

Locals say 'neigh' in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp

Michael Hoffman
Jonathan Dickinson Park Rally 1

Region Martin County

'NOT GOING TO STOP': Locals rally against DEP's proposals for J.D. State Park

Samantha Roesler
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Meeting for Jonathan Dickinson State Park plan rescheduled, new venue sought

Scott Sutton
Screenshot 2024-08-23 at 9.30.39 AM.png

Region Martin County

Giving mountain bikers a voice on state park golf course proposal

Mike Trim

Jensen Beach

This coffee bar is uniquely tied to Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Cassandra Garcia

Region Martin County

'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses

Kate Hussey

Region Martin County

How many people are allowed to attend DEP's Jonathan Dickinson Park meeting?

Samantha Roesler
Jonathan Dickinson State Park and golfer

Region Martin County

'WOULD BE AMAZING': What golfers told WPTV about state park proposal

Todd Wilson

Region Martin County

WE HEARD FROM YOU: Nature lovers push back on golf courses at park

Jon Shainman
Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Aug. 21, 2024

Region Martin County

Golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park? What you told WPTV

Audra Schroeder

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening