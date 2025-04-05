'Love Fest' at Jonathan Dickinson State Park aims to put an end to development threats

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — WPTV is continuing to listen to you following last year's protests over development proposals at Florida state parks.

Saturday, people gathered at Johnathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound on Saturday, for a "Love Fest" event as organizers say state parks across Florida are being threatened by developers.

There are two bills — Senate Bill 80 and House Bill 209 — that lawmakers are debating regarding state land management. But some say the proposals don't go far enough and are now organizing "Love Fests" at 16 Florida state parks.

Organizers tell WPTV that developers wanted to build golf courses, hotels, pickleball courts on state parks. They hope that this event will send a strong message to lawmakers to leave Florida's state parks untouched.

Shari Anker, the president of the St. Lucie County Conservation Alliance told WPTV this week that the "Love Fests" are their way of telling lawmakers they don't want to have to fight this same battle again in five or 10 years.