Floridians say 'neigh' in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We're still listening to your concerns about the Department of Environmental Protections' proposed plan at Jonathan Dickinson State Park to clear cut land and build a golf course.

WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman met with some horseback riders who gathered to protest the potential plans to tear up acres of land to build a golf course. Protesters were riding on the very land that could be taken, to show everyone that they won’t have it.

“When you care about something you have to stand up and fight for it, it’s common sense," said District 94 Rep. House Candidate Meg Weinberger. "This is how we’ve enjoyed the parks for many years, in addition to canoeing and kayaking and hiking but, we ride horses."

And others like Deena McCombs with Palm Beach Hounds, an organization that does horseback hunts, says she worries what will happen to other parks if this project goes through.

“We ride at Atlantic Ridge mostly, which is the sister park to Johnathan Dickinson," McCombs said. "Our concern is that if they’re coming for Johnathan Dickinson then they’re also coming for Atlantic Ridge."

McCombs says it’s a gift to have such incredible natural resources at our disposal in South Florida, and that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“There’s a reason why we have state parks, and set these natural resources aside," McCombs said. "And when we start effecting the environment by putting in golf courses and commercial entities, we’ll risk losing the land and the animals and the game."

WPTV wants to hear all of the community imput on the park, and that's why we’ll be having our first ever issue-based Let's Hear It eventon Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Park in Stuart. It’s your opportunity to speak with us directly to share your thoughts about this project and how you think it will impact the South Florida community.

