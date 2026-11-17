PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County homeowners hoping for new financial help after this month's devastating flooding will have to wait a little longer.

County commissioners voted 7-0 Tuesday to postpone consideration of a proposed $2 million Flood Disaster Assistance Program, choosing to spend more time working through questions about eligibility, insurance, contractors, temporary housing and how to stretch a limited amount of money among residents who need help.

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Palm Beach County considers $2 million in relief to flood victims

The proposal is now expected to return to commissioners Dec. 1.

"We here at the Palm Beach County Commission wanna make sure that we get this right," Commissioner Bobby Powell Jr. told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez after the meeting. "Also, we need to hear from residents. Dec. 1 is when we'll have that meeting, and I would look forward to having residents come to that meeting. But also residents should call our offices, talk to us, and let's walk through this and work through it together."

The proposed program comes roughly two weeks after extraordinary rainfall left neighborhoods underwater across Palm Beach County.

In a previous meeting, county officials said parts of West Palm Beach received more than 22 inches of rain, causing roads to become waterways, leaving vehicles stranded and some residents unable to leave their neighborhoods.

In Century Village near West Palm Beach, firefighters responded to more than seventy 911 calls in one night, with nearly 100 residents trapped in stranded vehicles as floodwaters rapidly rose. In Riviera Beach, the county's Swiftwater Response Team evacuated 71 people, conducted two medical rescues and evacuated nine pets.

Powell, who represents District 7, was among those rescued during the flooding.

"Fire Rescue came to get me this morning, so I'm one of the people they had to rescue," Powell told commissioners during the meeting held earlier this month.

Now, the county is trying to determine how to help residents recover.

County staff proposed using $2 million from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program to help income-qualified homeowners whose homesteaded properties suffered flood damage.

SHIP is a state program funded through documentary stamp taxes that provides money to counties and qualifying municipalities for affordable housing programs.

Under the proposal presented Tuesday, eligible homeowners could receive up to $50,000. The money could be used for uninsured structural damage that threatens health or safety, interim repairs to prevent additional damage, insurance deductibles and temporary relocation assistance.

"It's up to $50,000," Powell said. "Some homeowners may need less, some may need more, but this is a start. What we would like to do is analyze what the needs of the individuals who are requesting funding are so that we can better fulfill their needs."

County officials said roughly 80 homes have reported damage so far, although officials noted that number depends on homeowners and municipalities reporting damage.

They said they've been communicating with City of Riviera Beach officials who reported closer to 300 homes.

The relatively small pool of money compared with the potential need quickly became a major part of Tuesday's discussion.

If households received close to the proposed $50,000 maximum, commissioners noted the $2 million could help roughly 40 to 50 households. Some commissioners questioned whether that maximum should be lowered so the county could reach more families.

They also raised concerns about whether assistance should simply be distributed on a first-come, first-qualified basis or whether the county should prioritize residents with the greatest need, including seniors and people whose homes are no longer habitable.

Powell said what he has seen in some of the hardest-hit communities is difficult to describe.

"People have worked their entire lives to own a home. Or to get to where they have been in a safe and secure place, people have been put in a position where they no longer feel safe, comfortable, and protected," Powell said. "And able to thrive because their worldly possessions are sitting on the street corner because their house was damaged to an extent that they can no longer inhabit it by an event that they had not anticipated."

Commissioners also spent considerable time questioning how the county would handle homeowners with insurance, people without flood insurance, contractor selection and residents who may also qualify for assistance offered by their cities.

Temporary housing was another concern.

The proposal included up to $10,000 of the $50,000 maximum for temporary relocation assistance for displaced residents for up to six months. Commissioners questioned whether those rules should be flexible enough to allow residents to stay with family members under certain circumstances, particularly given the cost and availability of short-term rentals in Palm Beach County.

There were also questions about how the county should coordinate with municipalities such as Riviera Beach, which is exploring its own assistance for flood victims, while making sure residents are not reimbursed twice for the same expense.

"We have to work together. We have to resolve these issues together. It can be done," Powell said. "We need to work with the citizens, with the cities, the city of Riviera Beach, the city of West Palm Beach, and the county to come up with solutions that actually help people. We have to help people. There's no way around this."

Powell acknowledged the frustration facing residents who have been seeking help since the flooding.

"This has been a problem since Nov. 1. People have been reaching out asking for help, and now we're getting there; we're working on it, but we have to get it right," he said.

County administrators originally hoped that, with commission approval Tuesday, applications could begin as soon as Wednesday. Instead, after more than an hour of discussion, commissioners agreed to give staff additional time to refine the proposal and bring it back Dec. 1.

The county's efforts come as local leaders continue dealing with the aftermath of a flooding event that prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to add Palm Beach County to Florida's state of emergency. The declaration provided additional authority and resources for response, recovery and mitigation efforts.

For residents still waiting for help, Powell encouraged them to stay involved as county officials rework the program.

"We will get it right. We'll make sure we get assistance for people, and we'll keep working on it. Do not give up. Keep pushing forward. Keep, keep showing up, keep knocking on doors. I know you're frustrated," Powell said. "Keep coming. Do not stop."

Powell also encouraged residents affected by the flooding to contact commissioners and participate when the proposal returns Dec. 1.

"It's our job and those who've been impacted to tell the stories and to show people so that we can make sure that you get the help that is needed and necessary," Powell said.

With more rain possible, Powell urged residents to prepare for the possibility of additional flooding.

"Let's be proactive now we know the rain is coming. Let's do our best to be prepared," Powell said.

He also called on government agencies to make sure drainage systems are ready.

"Let's make sure that every opportunity to drain water is working today so that we're not facing the same thing we saw last time."

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