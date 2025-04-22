'State Park Preservation Act': Bill to stop development at Florida state parks advances

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Protests against development in our state parks last summer sparked a movement in Tallahassee this year.

Senate Bill 80, which would prohibit golf courses, hotels and other amenities from being built in state parks, is one step closer to approval.

On Tuesday, the Senate committee on Fiscal Policy voted to move the bill forward. State Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, filed the "State Park Preservation Act" in December.

The bill, championed in the House of Representatives by state Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, cleared the full House unanimously last week.

This legislation was spurred by last summer's protests throughout the state after it was learned there were plans to build amenities in several state parks, including three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

However, environmental groups aren't convinced this measure would prevent building in state parks.

"Sen. Harrell's bill still needs some work," Eve Samples, the executive director of Friends of the Everglades, said. "It needs some loopholes to be closed, so that it matches the House bill."

Samples said environmental groups still have concerns over some of the Senate bill's language.

"So let's just make it crystal clear that intrusive, harmful development is not allowed in state parks," Samples said.

An amendment proposed by state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, was defeated Tuesday because of concerns it could create a loophole for park development.

First-time visitors to Jonathan Dickinson State Park, like Brenner Gagne, said Tuesday that it's common sense to protect the parks.

"You can play golf anywhere in Florida," Gagne said. "That's one of the beauties of Florida, to be sure, but this is another beauty of Florida, so don't take it away."

The next step for SB 80 is a full Senate vote, where environmentalists are hoping that the two bills are reconciled and it's the House language that is ultimately passed.

